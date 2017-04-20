buy kamagra online that it is going
Latest Issue
overheard at brown

  • “I would like to be afforded the opportunity to be cuckolded.”

top ten

  • Top Ten People Who Should Host the Oscars

    1. Harambe
    2. J.K. Rowling (what else does she have to do these days?)
    3. Left Shark
    4. The priest from The Princess Bride
    5. Barack Obama
    6. Stephen Hawking
    7. Gail
    8. Michael Cera
    9. McLovin
    10. All of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends

features

arts & culture

lifestyle

Past Issues

Latest Issue
See More